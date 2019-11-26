Christmas is closing in quickly, but locals still have plenty of time to celebrate the season thanks to the various holiday events scheduled in and around Polk County. Starting as early as December, citizens can attend the “Christmas His Story” production.
The show is a collaboration between between Mountain Home and Wimberly Hill Baptist Church who will be reenacting the classic manger scene and the birth of Jesus.
The first show is slated for Dec. 1 beginning at 6 p.m. at 200 Wimberly Hill Loop, Cedartown, but those who can't make it have additional chances to attend on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at the same location. No admission costs are listed.