The Cedartown First United Methodist Church has a busy schedule ahead as the congregation gathers to celebrate the holiday season, and invites all to participate.
Especially in upcoming programs like the annual Children and Youth Christmas program being held during their 11 a.m. services this Sunday, December 15.
Following that, Cedartown First United Methodist continues their tradition of remembering loved ones who have passed and are missed during the holidays at the Blue Christmas Service being held on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Those who have suffered more than just the loss of a loved one are invited as well for the gathering of hope. The service is meant for those who continue to mourn the passing of loved ones, a relationship, job, as well as to pray for those who suffer from a physical or mental illness, are experiencing loneliness, sadness or hurt in general.
The Blue Christmas service offers the opportunity to join with others in similar situations and worship through reflection, song and readings acknowledging loss and the hope for all.
Their Live Nativity Scene and Petting Zoo will be held on Christmas Eve on the Church's lawn on Tuesday, Dec. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m., which includes a Children's Glow Light service at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the church's Fellowship Hall.
The annual Candlelight Service honoring the birth of Jesus is being held at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/CedartownFirstUnitedMethodistChurch/ to keep up to date on events and happenings in the church.