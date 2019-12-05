The chance to enjoy some holiday cheer is coming up on Friday at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center as a pair of brass bands comes to town for a evening concert to play alongside some local youth.
Tickets remain on sale and will be at the box office on Friday evening for a 7 p.m. start as the Roman Festival Brass and Broad Street Brass are set to play a Christmas Brass Concert. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased ahead of time at www.cedartownshows.com.
Friday's concert will also feature the Cedartown Middle School Band.
Proceeds from Friday evening's concert will benefit the Roman Festival Brass, the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, Broad Street Brass and the Polk County Historical Society.
The Historical Society will also be accepting unwrapped gifts for their holiday toy drive during the concert. Those who want to bring toys can drop them off in the lobby ahead of the start of the show.