It was a successful night for the Futrelle sisters that bonded together and saved their Christmas program in a recent performance of Christmas Belles.
The production was made possible by the Rockmart Community Theatre, Pete's Backyard Players, the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, director Michael O. Crowe, and the numerous patrons who showed their support.
Built around southern humor, Christmas Belles tells the tale of a Texas family whose internal squabbles and antics threaten to ruin the annual Christmas program. Though the event doesn't go as planned, the conflicts ultimately help the group get closer to each other as a family.
The story's wacky characters were brought to life by talent such as Kelly Gates as Honey Raye Futrelle, Britt Hensley as Frankie Futrelle Dubberly, Abby Avery as Twink Futrelle, Chelci Deems as Rhonda Lynn Lampley, Barbara Jerrett as Gina Jo Dubberly, Brian Stephenson as Geneva Musgrave, Dondra Crawford as Patsy Price, Joshua Baines as Dub Dubberly, Oliver Merritt as Justin Waverly, Frank Harris as John Curtis Buntner, and Clark Willingham as Raynerd Chisum.
Production staff and other helpers include RCAC Art Director Peggy Cline, sound and lighting technician Rex Garner, house manager Cathy Mathews, house manager Margaret Jacobs, stage manager Donna Duff, and marketing/stagehand Dan Guinn.
Special thanks were also extended to aiding community members and businesses such as Pirkle's Deli's Brett Pirkle who served as the ticket outlet, Now and Then antiques who offered props, Building Wealth Corp's Dan Guinn who designed the program, WGAA Radio's Frank Burgess and The Polk Standard Journal's Kevin Myrick who helped with promotion.
The December 7 performance of Christmas Belles also served as the premiere production of Pete's Backyard Players. They wrapped up four performances over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
The acting troupe is currently looking to grow, and those who love to act, sing, play an instrument, or can perform in other ways are urged to look out for future events at https://www.facebook.com/rcac.ga/.