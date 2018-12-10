Tickets are on sale now for a night of fun at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center just in time for Christmas being presented by an area musician who just wanted a show that fit him, and he thought others would love too.
Scott Thompson is being joined by a group of area musicians to bring Christmas Back Home to the CPAC on Saturday, Dec. 22 starting at 7 p.m. It’ll cap off a season of performances in Rome, Dallas and Duluth before coming to Polk County with a mix of rock, jazz and country interpretations of holiday favorites.
Thompson, who created the show with Brent McDonald, said that he wanted to provide something for everyone in the show, and play holiday hits that he’s always loved and wanted to see himself.
“I wanted to see something that wasn’t there yet,” Thompson said.
He said many of the tunes in the show take different interpretations for the show, but that others like Nat King Cole’s classic “The Christmas Song” keep in line with the original.
“It’s kind of hard to improve on that,” Thompson said.
Christmas Back Home opened its inaugural season in December 2017 to rave reviews.
“We wanted to switch things up a bit,” McDonald said. ”We cover styles from jazz and country to rock, blues and soul. There’s a bit of traditional music mixed in with great new arrangements and some original Christmas songs you won’t hear anywhere else. We created the Christmas show we wanted to see, but just wasn’t available.”
Thompson added that some original songs are also part of the show, and they also don’t stick to secular music either.
The group does more than just play great Christmas music. In the spirit of the season, they also use the show to help the communities where they play.
“Our idea was to celebrate the Christmas season while also giving back to the communities in which we perform,” Thompson said. “Last year we donated $1,000 to Heyman HospiceCare of Rome and this year we have plans to expand our giving even further.”
This year, Christmas Back Home will be inviting middle school choirs to open each show. A group from Cedartown Middle School will be performing on the 22nd and a portion of their tickets sales through a special code will be donated back to the school.
Thompson said he was also thankful to end their touring season in Cedartown.
“It’s been great to have the support we’ve gotten from the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, and to be able to bring our show to Polk County,” Thompson said. “I’ve always admired the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, it’s a really nice space.
Anyone who wants to catch the show early can check it out in Dallas this Friday. Tickets remain on sale at ChristmasBackHome.com for $15 each now, and $20 at the door the night of the show.