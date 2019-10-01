Rockmart's David Childers took the win in Week 6 of the Polk Pigskin Picks contest, returning the top spot back to the eastern side of the county in the process.
He was unable to stop by to collect his prize, but his wife Misty Childers came by the Standard Journal office in his place.
The Childers will get to enjoy shampoo from Gary Martin of Martin's Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, a $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery of Rockmart, a chamomile-scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a family movie night basket from Kroger, and an umbrella from the Polk County Standard Journal.
The Polk Pigskin Pick contest is still open for those who want to take part for a chance at weekly prize packages. Week 7's package includes includes shampoo provided by Gary Martin of Martin's Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, a $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a lavender-scented pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup provided by Polk County Superior Court Clerk Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance Agency, a free night for one pet in the luxury pet hotel from Precious Paws, 25% off custom framing from Kiela's Photo Lab in Cedartown, a $10 gift card from Kroger, and an umbrella from the Polk County Standard Journal.