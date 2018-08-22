A child who was playing with a family-owned gun accidentally shot himself in the leg this morning and subsequently fell and struck his head, prompting a helicopter ride to the hospital.
Polk County Police Detective Josh Smith said injuries were non-life threatening when the 2-year-old child, whose name was not available at the time of the report, shot himself in the area around his kneecap.
Smith said the child was at his grandparent's home on Grady Road this morning when he began playing in their bathroom, and found a gun in a basket on the tank of the toilet. After the gun went off, the child fell off the toilet and struck his head.
The child was taken by Lifeflight to the hospital as a precaution because of the potential for a head injury along with the leg wound.
"His grandfather did a good job of controlling the bleeding from the wound," Smith said.