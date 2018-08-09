Jessica Streetman wants Polk County to know just how much she enjoys seeing the smiling faces coming to get her treats from Chick N Scratch Bakery in Rockmart.
That's why next week she's throwing a special Customer Appreciation Day at the bakery for local residents, but only while supplies last.
Chick N Scratch Bakery will host customers starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18 for the event, giving away free buttercream cinnamon rolls along with a choice of a small coffee or water, but only to those who get it before the sweets and drinks run out.
The bakery celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Polk County Chamber of Commerce earlier this week on Tuesday, Aug. 7, and their anniversary of opening back in June.
"We here at the bakery appreciate the support of our friends in Polk County, and hope to serve them for many years to come," Streetman said.
She added that "without you, this would not have been possible."
Chick N Scratch Bakery on 103 S. Marble St., Rockmart, provides customers with "made from scratch - just like grandma made them" treats for all to enjoy.
Call the bakery at 678-685-6060 for more information, or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chicknscratch1.