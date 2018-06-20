- Second small blaze in parking lot in several months causes no real damage, but owner asking patrons to stop tossing out cigarette butts
It wasn’t much of a blaze in the landscaping at Chick-fil-A the other day, but it was enough of one for the Rockmart restaurant’s owner to begin to worry.
Zach Thomas said that in the many years he owned a store in the metro Atlanta area, he’d never experienced a fire in the landscaping of his drive-thru. Here at the Rockmart location, it has happened twice.
The culprit thus far has been cigarette butts.
He’s asking people who visit the restaurant not to toss out their finished smokes, but instead extinguish them in ash trays or elsewhere. Just not in the bushes, flowers or mulch.
“I understand that some people like to smoke, and that is there prerogative,” he said. “I just don’t want to have my landscaping catch fire again.”
This most recent fire happened during the first week of June, and during the store’s opening week in September 2017 Thomas said they experienced another fire in the landscaping as well.