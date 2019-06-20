Chick-Fil-A Rockmart and the Georgia Farm Bureau are joining hands to make Community Ag Day a reality in Polk.
This Friday, June 21, locals both old and young are invited to the restaurant at 1500 Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart for a day of educational activities and events from 3 p.m. through 7 p.m.
Across five different stations, participants will be able to plant seeds, make butter, learn the life cycle of chickens, take food safety tours inside of Chick-Fil-A, and watch cows being milked inside the Mobile Dairy Classroom.
Directly afterward, the restaurant will host the Father/Son Campout. Locals are invited to bring their tent and stay until 8 a.m. the next morning. Tent set up begins at 5 p.m., and all tents must be assembled by 7 p.m.
Both events are completely free, but food from Chick-Fil-A can be purchased if desired. Ag Day will be held rain or shine, but in the event of poor weather, the camp out will be moved to Friday, June 28.
The group's suggested packing list included a tent, sleeping bags, pillows, flashlights or headlamps, camp chairs, a cooler, snacks, bug spray, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, sleeping clothes, and a battery-powered portable fan.
More information on the events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/cfarockmart/