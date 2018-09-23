Students from both Rockmart and Cedartown High School selected to be a part of a program created by Chick-fil-A gathered for the kickoff event and completed a opening project to get them in the mood for future endeavors.
The event held at the Polk County College and Career Academy campus at Cedartown High School for the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy saw 91 students from both schools participate by putting together goodies for care packages for service men and women who are deployed overseas.
Chick-fil-A of Rockmart owner Zach Thomas, who brought the program to the two schools last year when he opened the restaurant on Nathan Dean Parkway, is thus far pleased with its success.
“It’s a little different this year because we’re including a number of the alumni from last year to help out,” he said. “We’re going to utilize the students to help lead the meetings, and we’re really excited that we can do that now.”
Even though the program is mainly student-led, Dena Lumpkin at Rockmart High School and Meagan Carter at Cedartown High School take up the responsibilities of mentoring students directly on each campus.
Developed by a group called ADDO with Chick-fil-A’s David Saylers (who retired just in the past weeks from the company,) the program is a nationwide effort to help communities develop new leaders at a young age.
The curriculum includes positive reinforcement of setting goals and brainstorming as a group to come up with ideas, but also gets students involved in community efforts by allowing them to come up with projects to complete and the events needed to raise money.
“I’m always amazed with ADDO’s unique perspective and innovative approach,” Saylers, the former vice president of Brand Activation for Chick-fil-A, said previously.
He added that their standards and experience made it easy to work with the group to develop the program
Thomas’ ultimate goal for the program over the next four years is to grow it to 180 students between the two schools, with 30 new participants coming in annually and five seniors graduating out.
“As we continue to grow the program, we’ll begin to see a massive difference in the schools, and the students in the schools,” Thomas said. “That’s what the impact of service leadership can achieve, and I hope we see results across the entire school system coming from involvement in the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy.”
Last year, students in the Leader Academy from both schools held basketball tournaments as a fundraiser to provide help to Polk County Animal Control and to Our House Women’s Shelter.
The Rockmart restaurant also celebrated it’s first anniversary of the September opening in 2017. Last week Chick-fil-A hosted several events to celebrate.