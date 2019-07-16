Chick-fil-A Rockmart hosted their annual Cow Appreciation Day event filled with free food and fun.
The corporate-endorsed event has been held for the past fifteen years at over 2,400 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country, with Chick-fil-A Rockmart celebrating their second year of participation this year.
Cow Appreciation Day was created to celebrate customer appreciation and honor the company’s iconic Eat Mor Chikin® Cows. On the designated day, customers who visit any Chick-fil-A restaurant location wearing any cow-like apparel or accessory will receive a free entree.
Chick-fil-A Rockmart decided to go above and beyond with their 2019 celebration and activities on Tuesday, July 9, including hosting a live calf and a photographer, which seemed to play a role in the almost doubled increase of community turnout compared to last year’s event.
“I had quite a few customers tell me that they passed other Chick-fil-A locations to come to us because we had the live cow,” Chick-fil-A Rockmart Operator Zach Thomas said.
Thomas added that their location gave away almost 400 meals between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. that day.
The restaurant also allowed members of the Polk County Show Team to collect donations all day. The students raised over $501 for the upcoming school year and show season, which was an increase from the $460 they raised last year.
“It’s a great and fun way to appreciate the cows and our customers and get the community involved,” Thomas said. “We want to provide opportunities for families and children to be engaged.”
Chick-fil-A Rockmart participates in many other community events throughout the year, including hosting a back-to-school event and sponsoring both Rockmart and Cedartown High School’s Chick-fil-A Leader Academy programs. Look for more information to come on these activities.