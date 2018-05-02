The Chick-fil-A in Rockmart is hoping people from all parts of Polk County will come grab dinner this evening and Thursday and take part in a spirit night to help raise money for local organizations.
Chick-fil-A owner Zach Thomas said 10 percent of every meal purchased from the restaurant over the next two evenings will go toward the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, the Cedartown Performing Arts Center and to help fund events coming up next weekend for the Downtown Art Walk in Cedartown.
"Anyone who comes in and purchases a meal between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. tonight and Thursday night will be helping these organizations," Thomas said.
He said the spirit nights are a way that he can give back to the community he loves, and that it was a "privilege and hon-or" to give back.