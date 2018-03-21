Rockmart's Chick-fil-A is inviting local residents to come enjoy some time with the Easter Bunny, the iconic cow and let their children take part in an egg hunt during an event next Saturday morning.
The restaurant will be hosting those wanting to take part from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on March 31. Rockmart Chick-fil-A owner Zach Thomas said that while families are enjoying breakfast during the event, the Easter Bunny will be wandering around the restaurant and available for photos.
"Of course the cow will be there as well," he said.
Instead of holding one big egg hunt during the morning event, Thomas said several hunts will be held in small groups of children throughout the hour and a half breakfast.
