The work to widen, repair and resurface Cherokee Road is going to be starting at the beginning of next week.
County officials sent out letters to local residents announcing they would be starting the project that was put out for bid earlier this spring after it was announced that Polk was getting additional money for road work from the state for 2018.
Roadway repair work is set to begin June 11, and a three-week timetable is expected to complete the work based on weather conditions over the rest of the month.
"Residents of Cherokee Road and others who use Cherokee Road can expect traffic delays during the project," the letter from the county to residents on Cherokee Road stated.
C.W. Matthews will be providing traffic control during the work, but no complete road closures are expected.
Additionally since the roadway will be widened, some of the mailboxes along the roadway will need to be relocated, but C.W. Matthews will be responsible for coordinating the work.
"All residents and users of this road will enjoy a safer, wider and smoother road for years to come," the letter stated.
The project will be completed using both funds from the county and state Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant money given on top of what the county usually receives from the state on an annual basis.
C.W. Matthews won the low bid on the project at a cost of $865,325.
"The funds for this critical project were secured by (State) Rep. Trey Kelley working with the Polk County Commissioners to obtain an additional grant for Polk County for road improvements."