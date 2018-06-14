It looks like the timetable for the Cherokee Road widening and resurfacing project is being pushed back a bit.
Sporadic wet weather is causing a delay in the start of the project to rework the entire stretch of Cherokee Road according to a report from construction officials to Polk County administrators.
Construction crews from C.W. Matthews, who won the more than $800,000 bid to complete the project, will instead look to a new start date of June 25, with the expectation of having the work wrapped up by mid-July.
Though the project has been pushed back slightly, the details remain the same.
Residents of Cherokee Road can expect some traffic delays during the project, but C.W. Matthews will be providing traffic control. Additionally due to the widening, mailboxes and other features will have to be moved back but that work is also being handled by the contractor.
Officials are asking drivers who are used to taking Cherokee Road as a pass through from Cave Spring Road to Highway 27 North should consider different driving routes once the project begins.
The project will be completed using both funds from the county and state Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant money given on top of what the county usually receives from the state on an annual basis.