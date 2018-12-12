The Rockmart cheerleaders are excited to support the football players as they take the field at the Mercedes-Benz stadium today, and will be ready to yell “Go Jackets!” for each time they score.
For many on the squad, cheering on the sidelines at the big stadium has been their dream since they were younger. Since some are seniors, their last high school football game will be spent in Atlanta, cheering on the Jackets one last time.
The girls feel blessed for the once in a lifetime opportunity that most will never get to experience.
The Lady Jackets are also proud of the football team and are excited to support them in their last game of the season.
Senior Miah Lovelace is excited to cheer at the Benz stadium because it is her last year as a cheerleader. “In the future, I will look back on the moment and be able to say that I cheered at the state championship game,” Lovelace said.
Miah’s sister, Mariah Lovelace is also a senior and looks forward to ending her last cheer season with the big game, knowing the number of famous players who have been on the same field.
“I’m looking forward to cheering at the Mercedes-Benz stadium because I know of many professional athletes that have played there,” Mariah said.
“It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be on that field and I will definitely cherish the moment,” Mariah added.
Sophomore Anna Claire Sides is excited for the special opportunity and is especially proud of the football team. “I’m excited that I get to do something that not many people can say that they've done,” Sides said.
“I’m super proud of the football team and all of the adversity that they've accomplished,” Sides added.
Junior Ansley Wynn, just like the others, has much pride in the football team. “I feel that no other football team deserves it more than ours does. They’ve truly earned it,” Wynn said.
Freshman Logan Adams is especially excited to travel to the Benz and experience the game during her first year as a high school cheerleader. “As a freshman, I’m very excited for my first year to be such a great year,” Adams said.
Head coach Jean Marie Tibbitts is excited for her girls to have this type of opportunity.
“To be able to cheer in a stadium of this stature isn’t something that comes around often for a high school student. Just last weekend, two teams were playing for the SEC championship in the same exact location,” Tibbitts said.
The cheerleaders have supported the football team through every point this season. “Our girls are thrilled for the boys. We can’t wait to cheer them on,” Tibbitts said,
Tibbitts added that she feels it’s an exciting time for the community. “Everyone has come together as one to cheer on the team to a state championship. It doesn’t get much better than that,” Tibbitts said.