Tickets are still on sale for a concert coming up to help benefit a local organization helping cancer patients get to and from their doctor's appointments or treatment.
Georgia Cancer Support Polk County chapter is getting ready for their third annual Robbie Podskoc White Memorial Concert, coming up this Saturday, Sept. 8 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Rockmart Arts Center Theater.
The annual benefit is held in memory of White, and raises money for Georgia Cancer Support started many years ago in her honor. This year's show features Justin Brogdon and Benji Shanks, Shelter, the Redneck Romeos and the Pea Valley Flyers.
Tickets are $10 each, and all of that goes toward the organization.
The event will also feature a raffle ticket drawing for a week in a Panama City Beach condo.
With the money they raised during past benefits and from the upcoming event, GCS Polk County helps 16 patients get around by issuing them gas cards to get them to and from treatment without having to rely on other transportation and pay out of pocket for driving to treatment facilities and appointments outside of Polk County.
The annual concert is GCS Polk County’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Anyone interested in helping the organization outside of buying a ticket and attending can contact GCS Polk County through their Facebook page, or by sending an e-mail to gcspolkco@gmail.com.