Local governments will need to make a change to the 10-year joint comprehensive plan to undertake efforts to try and improve internet connections to all corners of Polk County.
A public hearing over changing the comprehensive plan saw the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission come to discuss minor changes to the plan that will help local governments be designated Broadband Ready communities and get involved in the process of seeking grants to expand high speed internet access into rural areas.
Gretchen Lugthart from the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission came to explain during the public hearing how the county can start the process of becoming a Broadband Ready community by first establishing it as a goal in the comprehensive plan for Polk County with an amendment.
She said it’s one of the requirements for getting ready for the state’s efforts started in the 2018 legislative session, which will also include the need for an ordinance that complies with state rules.
The change specifically puts the county into the position to start getting involved in state plans for broadband expansion, and survey needs around the community overall for where increases in infrastructure are needed, and where connections are adequate.
It also helps define what areas are specifically designated “rural” in terms of broadband connection, and what areas aren’t that will ultimately determine what programs Polk County might take advantage of when local governments seek grant funding for the underlying infrastructure investments, and when they go to companies looking for partnerships to do the actual work of providing better broadband to customers.
"Getting these into your work program will prepare you to participate in the state's efforts," she said. "Right now, there's a lot of parts that haven't been setup yet since it is only six months old. Right now they're working on the mapping part at the state level to demonstrate what areas lack in broadband coverage."
Commission chair Jennifer Hulsey said on Monday night that the county is working with the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission to whatork on broadband expansion throughout the county.
She said when asked by Commissioner Hal Floyd what the overall cost would be to the county for broadband expansion that these steps in the joint comprehensive plan sought to find that answer, one that will require additional study based on what technologies will be available to help expand high speed connections countywide.
Commissioner Ray Carter also asked about when would be appropriate to add in
"If you feel like you have a grant you want to position well, or funding, and it's not in your plan, you can add that in at anytime," Lugthart explained.
Carter said it was his intention to try and include a countywide Land Bank to the joint comprehensive plan.
The Joint Comprehensive plan established by the county and the cities in 2017 was also up for a two year review, now satisfied by the amendment to the plan. Lugthart said the commissioners can choose to amend the plan anytime they feel they need to add a project that would benefit from its inclusion.
She said she met with officials from the county along with the cities during the fall months of 2018 to prepare for the changes to the comprehensive plan.
The cities will also be required to approve the joint comprehensive plan's changes as well before they go into full effect. The county's vote is set for tonight during their 7 p.m. Regular Session.