Chances to win two tickets every week for a year is coming up soon thanks to a fundraiser from the Cedartown's West Cinema.
The March 29 drawing for the grand prize provided with the help of West Cinema owner Michael Tinney will help the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society with their efforts to control the local pet population.
A single chance for people is $10, or 3 for $25, 5 for $35 or 10 for $60. Each chance purchased increases the opportunity to win the movie ticket raffle.
"We thank Michael Tinney and our hometown theater for this generou gesture of support for the humane society," Humane Society president Charlotte Harrison said. "Every dollar we raise goes toward making sure we can provide the community with low cost spay and neuter services."
Purchase chances now or before the March 29 drawing at 6 p.m. at West Cinema. Those who can't purchase chances online can call Harrison at 706-252-4412 to buy, or to call to learn more how to donate.