Local and statewide candidates will be taking part next week in an annual forum ahead of this year's primary votes coming up at the end of May.
The Polk County Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum is set for a 6 p.m. start on Thursday, May 3 in the Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Department office at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.
Government Affairs Committee chair Cody Nichols will be moderating this year's forum, and questions will be fielded by the audience who will have a chance to submit questions during the event.
Statewide office seekers who are coming to the forum include gubernatorial candidate Marc Urbach, Lieutenant Governor candidate Sarah Riggs Amico, Secretary of State candidates Buzz Brockaway and Dee Dawkins-Haigler.
Commission of Agriculture candidate Fred Swann will also be on hand, along with three state school superintendent candidates Sam Mosteller, the incumbent Richard Woods, and the man who held the job before and running again, John Barge.
Local candidates taking part include incumbent Jose Iglesias and Gary Martin for the District 1 County Commission seat, and District 4 school board candidates Grady McCrickard and Vicki Mayes.
A pair of representatives for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Evans and Commissioner of Insurance candidate Jim Beck will also be at the forum as well.
The event is free and open to the public.