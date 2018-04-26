The Polk County Chamber of Commerce board wants more information on who will get to sit on the Polk County College and Career Academy board following the Development Authority of Polk County board’s nomination for the vacant spot.
The DAPC put forward Georgia Power’s Tim Turner for the position and unanimously approved his nomination for the College and Career Academy Board seat.
However the Chamber board wanted to know more about whether they have the final say on who should represent the chamber and the DAPC on the board, and whether they wanted to accept Turner’s nomination.
They decided to table the decision until Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod could get more information, and then they’ll decide how to move forward.
Board members voted during their April 18 meeting, along with giving their permission for Elrod to move forward on another area that will likely help to make her job easier.
She got approval for a request for her to move forward with a Georgia Northwestern Technical College program that will partner people who need work with businesses who need employees, with the additional plus of the Chamber not being responsible for paying those workers.
The caveat is that student workers gaining experience in the community will only get to work at a business or organization like the Chamber in limited capacities, and only for upward of 500 hours before new workers are brought in to fill the spot.
They also can’t work more than 8 hours in a day, and 40 hours a week.
“The great thing about the program is you don’t have to be a Georgia Northwestern student to apply,” Elrod said.
She was approached with the idea by Rockmart City Manager Jeff Ellis, who Elrod added is moving ahead on getting temporary employees through the GNTC program.
Board members also discussed the Rockmart Business Alliance’s decision to fold their organization into the chamber proper. Acting as ambassadors for the Chamber of Commerce, the members of the organization will form their own committee within the Chamber and help with marketing and promotion within Rockmart, and also be able to fundraise for their own events.
Elrod also sought additional information from the board on how to handle a scale of fees for RBA member businesses and individuals who weren’t previously Chamber members.
“I think it would be a good idea to give them a discount for the first year to get them on, and see benefit of being a chamber member,” she said.
Board member Janet Ross said she believed the board previously discussed in past meetings a fee structure for such an occasion, and that it should be in the minutes.
Elrod said she would investigate that before any decisions were made about potential discounts and pricing for former RBA members now being folded into the Chamber.
Chick-fil-A trip coming up
Chamber board members are excited and hope more business leaders from the community will come and participate in their upcoming trip to Atlanta.
With the help of board member Zach Thomas, the owner and operator of the Rockmart Chick-fil-A, Chamber members are being given a chance to take a tour of the restaurant chain’s home office.
The April 30 trip costs $35 to participate, but includes a backstage tour that will take attendees into the halls of the home office, take part in a Chick-fil-A devotional, and even get to stop by the test kitchen.
Space is limited to the first 45 who sign up, and spots are filling fast according to Thomas and Elrod.
Next Monday’s trip is just one of many events being put together by the Chamber with the help of Thomas and Chick-fil-A. In May, the Chamber’s Lunch and Learn series sponsored by ShawHankins returns, and the May 25 event will include lunch at the Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia.
Chick-fil-A Vice President of Community Affairs and Executive Director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation Rodney Bullard will be the guest speaker for the upcoming Lunch-and-Learn series event. The author of “Heroes Wanted: Why the World Needs You to Live Your Heart Out,” Thomas said he’s a speaker the community won’t want to miss.
Those interested in taking part in the Lunch-and-Learn can pay $15 for member tickets or $20 for non-members.
Call the Chamber at 770-684-8760 for more information.