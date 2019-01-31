Local business owners and Polk County Chamber of Commerce members are encouraged to make a lunch to take to work on Friday, and come join in an event in downtown Cedartown.
The Chamber is hosting their opening Brown Bag Lunch series gathering of 2019 at the Cedartown Welcome Center and Depot at the end of the week, starting at noon.
Chamber members and local business owners can bring their own lunch and come together for an opportunity to network and share with each other different opportunities in local business.
Members can participate for free, non-Chamber members will have to pay a $5 fee to take part.
The lunch series is a bi-monthly gathering for participants, and plans in the future include guest speakers.
Visit Polkgeorgia.com and see the calendar to learn more about the lunch and to RSVP.
Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod encourages participants to bring plenty of their business cards as well.