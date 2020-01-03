The Polk County Chamber of Commerce is set to host their annual breakfast for members in the days to come, giving business leaders a chance to network and enjoy each other's company in an early morning gathering.
RSVP now for the breakfast coming up on Friday, January 24 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Rockmart Depot, located at 180 W. Elm St., Rockmart. Those who want to get their entries in for the breakfast can do so at Polkgeorgia.com.
The annual event serves as opportunity for the Chamber to thank their members on an annual basis and a chance for business leaders to gather and talk ahead of getting to work as the new year is getting underway.
Breakfast is free for Chamber members, and those who want to attend can contact Executive Director Blair Elrod for more information at info@polkgeorgia.com and to RSVP to get an accurate head count before Jan 20.
Helping make the breakfast possible are several local businesses who have generously donated items for members to enjoy. Updates on a full list of those participating this year will be available in coming editions of the Standard Journal.
The Rockmart Depot is locate d at 180 W. Elm St. To join the Chamber, contact Elrod or visit the Chamber's website above for more information.