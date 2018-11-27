Reading, book giveaway coming to South Marble Coffee
Local children are invited to come out and hear a Georgia author offer up her favorite things to do in the lead-up to Christmas in Rockmart in mid-December.
Plan to take part in “A Georgia Jingle Jamboree” at South Marble Coffee House on Dec. 15 from 12 to 2 p.m. in a family-friendly event where the first 100 children who take part also have a chance to get a free copy of a book.
The Polk County Chamber of Commerce is organizing a special reading of “The Twelve Days of Christmas in Georgia” by author Susan Rosson Spain who is coming to town for the reading event, and will also hold a book signing afterward.
Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod said the organization also received a timely donation from Oglethorpe Power of the books, which allows them to give away 100 free hardback copies of “The Twelve Days of Christmas in Georgia.”
There is a limit of two per household.
“Any books that we don’t give away to the event will be given over to local organizations as well,” Elrod said.
The event, being organized with the help of Oglethorpe Power and H&R Block in Rockmart and Cedartown as sponsors, is one way Elrod said the Chamber and member businesses can give back at the holidays and also provide an event the whole family can enjoy.
Those who want more information about how to help out, or about the event itself can contact Elrod at director@polkgeorgia.com.