Expect a number of candidates from the state and local level to take part in the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's political forum tonight.
The question and answer session is being moderated by Cody Nichols, and questions will be fielded by the audience who will have a chance to submit questions during the event.
Plan to get to the Polk County Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Department headquarters, 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown before the 6 p.m. start of the forum if you want to get a seat.
Statewide office seekers who are coming to the forum include gubernatorial candidate Marc Urbach, Lieutenant Governor candidate Sarah Riggs Amico, Secretary of State candidates Buzz Brockaway and Dee Dawkins-Haigler.
Commission of Agriculture candidate Fred Swann will also be on hand, along with three state school superintendent candidates Sam Mosteller, the incumbent Richard Woods, and the man who held the job before and running again, John Barge.
Local candidates taking part include incumbent Jose Iglesias and Gary Martin for the District 1 County Commission seat, and District 4 school board candidates Grady McCrickard and Vicki Mayes.
A pair of representatives for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Evans and Commissioner of Insurance candidate Jim Beck will also be at the forum as well.
The event is free and open to the public. Those who can't make Thursday's forum can also find it streamed online on the Chamber's Facebook page.