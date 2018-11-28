The Polk County Chamber of Commerce is offering people who want to get great holiday deals and have a chance at a big prize before Christmas a way to enter that contest now.
A new discount card offer is available for shoppers in the community to purchase now for just $10, and get offers at a variety of local stores in Polk County.
It’s a promotion put together by Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod, who talked about the different ways people can save and businesses who are participating during the November board meeting.
She said the discount program was made possible through a partnership with Family Savings Credit Union, who is sponsoring a contest with the Chamber for those who purchase the discount cards to have a chance to win a cash prize of $1,000.
The cards are $10 and good at select downtown businesses through July 1, 2019. Each card purchased in an individual’s name enters them in for a chance to win the big prize, but also weekly drawings through the holiday season for $20 gift cards from retailers through the holiday season until Jan. 7.
Winners will also be drawn for the $1,000 prize after the holidays are over.
Businesses on the cards are located in Cedartown, Rockmart and even one in Aragon.
Elrod said it was one of the many efforts underway to raise funds for the Chamber, along with attracting new businesses to join ranks as members as the board came within completing the 2018 calendar year.
She also talked about the Chamber’s forthcoming Christmas event, board training happening in early December, and more.
New board members were also recognized as they get ready to work as well. In 2019, Chamber members will be represented by new additions Anna Vaagen, Victoria Raymond, Rev. Mike Broome, Daniel Bevels and Standard Journal Editor Kevin Myrick.
They’ll undergo new board member training on Dec. 3.