Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.