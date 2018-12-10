Holiday discount cards through the Polk County Chamber of Commerce for select local businesses are now available for sale.
A slight delay in printing caused the sale of the cards to be pushed back, along with the deadline for the $1,000 cash raffle as part of the sale as well.
Cards will provide discounts at Bussey’s Florist, The Perch on Marble, Chick N Scratch Bakery, Johnny’s Pizza, Ideal Bakery, Barn Belly Burger, Cedartown Performing Arts Center, Now and Then, Cedar Valley Golf, Studio Fit, Soli’s, Ed’s Cleaners, The Clay Birch, Craftsy House, South Marble Coffee House, Adam Zuker Tire Company, Blue Moon Storage, 301 Main Holmes for Her, Croker’s Hardware and the Rockmart Theater.
Cards are $10 each. Individuals can purchase as many as they want to take part in holiday drawings of gift certificates from participating locations up through the holiday season, and the $1,000 drawing. That will now take place at the Chamber’s forthcoming Member Appreciation Breakfast happening on January 16.
Discounts on the cards are good through July 1, 2019.
Purchasers of cards do not have to be at the chamber’s annual breakfast to win the prize.
The Chamber will take payment in cash, by check made out to the Polk County Chamber of Commerce, or can pay with a credit or debit card online.
Right now the cards can be found locally at Rockmart Chamber, Cedartown Chamber office, the Perch on Marble, from a Chamber board member. The cards online can be found at the Chamber’s website at Polkgeorgia.com.
Additionally, cards can be purchased in Cedartown at the Polk County Standard Journal office through Editor Kevin Myrick.
Questions, or orders for the cards can be made by calling the Chamber at 678-883-9255, or by e-mailing info@polkgeorgia.com.