A pair of local businesses celebrated their new membership with the Polk County Chamber of Commerce with ribbon cuttings at the downtown Rockmart office, and at a new location just off West Elm Street.
Without a traditional home to gather family and friends at, Tummy Taxi instead rolled up to the Chamber’s office on South Marble Street to hold their ribbon cutting ceremony.
Tummy Taxi Food Delivery Service provides service across Polk County along with food delivery to Yorkville, Taylorsville, Braswell and the outer Temple area near Rose’s store. Call them for service at 678-734-0382.
The Chamber’s second ribbon cutting of the day on Friday, April 12 also included a new salon joining the organization’s membership ranks. Congratulations were due to Harrington Grace Salon with their official ribbon cutting happening this past Friday afternoon in front of their storefront location at 826 W. Elm St., Rockmart.
Anyone interested in making appointments with Abbegail Wilson can call 404-201-3585, or Whitney Frasier at 770-846-4348.