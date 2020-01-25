A morning meal was enjoyed at the Rockmart Depot for members of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce during the opening event for what promises to be a busy year ahead for the organization.
Chamber board members Chad Cox, Frankie Matthews and Jonathan Blackmon volunteered to take up spatulas and prepare the annual breakfast for members and got donations to help feed the hungry who came out for the early morning event.
“We love holding this event each year in appreciation of our members, who are the lifeblood of our organization and Polk County’s economic well-being,” Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod said. “We look forward to a fun year ahead and hope that the community will join us in taking part in all of our upcoming events.”
This year’s donors and sponsors included AM Farms, Carlton Farms, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, The Perch on Marble, the Chamber, Redmond EMS, Polk Floyd Medical Center.
One of the big events coming up with the Chamber will be a newly-announced Community Challenge Day.
The summer event gives opportunity for local businesses and industries will be able to form teams and sign up for the fundraising event that will give adults a chance to have fun with field day events of their own.
Ahead of that, the first of what will likely be a few Candidate Forums is already on the calendar for this spring. Additional information is coming once candidates have qualified, but mark calendars now for April 28 to hear from those running for local and state offices in primaries coming up in May.
More information will be shared about the upcoming Community Challenge Day as plans formalize. Those interested in sponsoring the event can contact Elrod at info@polkgeorgia.com.
Candidates who have already announced and want to participate in the upcoming forum can contact Standard Journal Editor and Chamber board member Kevin Myrick for additional details of how to participate by emailing kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.com.
One new program also being offered by the Chamber is an added-value “Chairman’s Club” package for members to upgrade and have even more opportunities for community relations, marketing and services. The package is being targeted at businesses who also want to act as sponsors for events throughout the year and Elrod asks those who are interested to contact her directly at the above email address for further details.