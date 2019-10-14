Election time is coming soon, and knowing which candidate meets your ideals and beliefs is just as important as casting a vote.
In that spirit, this Thursday evening the Polk County Chamber of Commerce has organized a Candidate Meet and Greet at Floyd Polk Medical Center.
The event gets underway at 6 p.m. and will give those who stop by a chance to meet the candidates and discuss issues before the November 5 election. The meet and greet is free of charge and will feature light refreshments. No formal questions will be posed of candidates at this event.
Candidates will be available to the public until 8 p.m.
This year's ballot includes four council candidates from the City of Aragon, a competitive race for a special election for a Cedartown City Commission seat, and two candidates running to become the next Mayor of Rockmart.
Cedartown's race features Sam Branch and Randell Brazier running for the seat with time left open for former Commissioner Jordan Hubbard's seat. That race does not affect the two other commission seats up this year, which will be retained without opposition by Commissioners Dale Tuck and Andrew Carter.
Rockmart's lone contested race this year is to replace outgoing Mayor Steve Miller. Former Council Member and State Farm Insurance Agent Sherman Ross - who resigned back in July to be able to run for the seat - is taking on Mark Lumpkin for the opportunity to lead city government.
Aragon's council race to fill two seats includes incumbent Judd Fee, a former council member and longtime Aragon resident Buddy Tanner, former Aragon employee Mike Long Jr. and Gary Shindelbower.