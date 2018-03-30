Local residents will get a chance to hear from candidates during the latest edition of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's candidate forum.
The forthcoming spring forum is being held on Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room at the Polk County Police Department in Cedartown.
Everyone is invited to attend, and local and state candidates for office will be on hand to take part.
"This event gives the public an opportunity to ask candidates questions regarding issues
important to the community as well as become familiar with those on the ballot," the Chamber's announcement for the annual event said.
Instead of submitting questions just at the event, local voters who want answers can send in their queries to be asked during the forum to info@polkgeorgia.com with the subject line "Forum Question" for consideration.
Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod said that thus far candidates for local office along with Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State School Superintendent and Secretary of State will be on hand to answer questions.
Those with further questions can call the Chamber at 770-684-8760.
Candidate forums are organized by the Chamber's Government Affairs committee before major local primaries and elections on an annual basis.