There’s still time left to get cards and be entered in for a grand prize drawing at the forthcoming Polk County Chamber of Commerce’s annual member appreciation breakfast, but not much longer.
The forthcoming event next Wednesday morning on Jan. 16 will be the absolute last chance to purchase holiday gift cards and be eligible for the $1,000 grand prize being drawn before the dishes are cleaned up.
Cards are still available around Cedartown and Rockmart at Rockmart Chamber, Cedartown Chamber office, the Perch on Marble, from a Chamber board member. The cards online can be found at the Chamber’s website at Polkgeorgia.com.
Purchasers of cards do not have to be at the chamber’s annual breakfast to win the prize, however those members who are planning to attend are asked to contact Elrod soon for a head count for the event.
Cards will provide discounts at Bussey’s Florist, The Perch on Marble, Chick N Scratch Bakery, Johnny’s Pizza, Ideal Bakery, Barn Belly Burger, Cedartown Performing Arts Center, Now and Then, Cedar Valley Golf, Studio Fit, Soli’s, Ed’s Cleaners, The Clay Birch, Craftsy House, South Marble Coffee House, Adam Zuker Tire Company, Blue Moon Storage, 301 Main Holmes for Her, Croker’s Hardware and the Rockmart Theater.
Cost are $10 each. Individuals can purchase as many as they want to take part in holiday drawings of gift certificates from participating locations up through the holiday season, and the $1,000 drawing. That will now take place at the Chamber’s forthcoming Member Appreciation Breakfast happening on January 16.
Discounts on the cards are good through July 1, 2019.
The Chamber will take payment in cash, by check made out to the Polk County Chamber of Commerce, or can pay with a credit or debit card online.
Additionally, cards can be purchased in Cedartown at the Polk County Standard Journal office through Editor Kevin Myrick.
Questions, or orders for the cards can be made by calling the Chamber at 678-883-9255, or by e-mailing info@polkgeorgia.com.