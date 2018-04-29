A court date is coming up on Tuesday morning to hear testimony from the county and Robert Furr on his appeal of the Board of Election's decision to remove him from the ballot as a candidate.
The morning hearing set for 9:30 a.m. in the Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Courtroom of Judge Michael Murphy will determine whether Furr will be added back to the ballot or whether the Board of Elections decision stands.
In an April 18 decision, the board upheld the challenge and ordered that any votes not count toward Furr after County Attorney Brad McFall presented evidence that pointed toward a violation of the rules governing school board candidates and their employment with the Polk School District.
Furr argued in the Board of Elections hearing that because he was serving as a substitute at-will, he wasn't technically employed by the county and the challenge wouldn't stand. However McFall presented several Polk School District documents, including an employee handbook for substitute teachers, that showed otherwise.
After the board voted unanimously to uphold the challenge, Furr the following day went and filed paperwork with the Superior Court to appeal the decision.
Furr was running in the Republican primary against Britt Madden Jr. for the District 1 school board seat coming open as current board member Jane Hamlett steps down from her position at year's end.