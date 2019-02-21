Newly promoted Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner received a standing ovation from crowded council chambers at city hall as he took over the department in recent days.
City council members and Mayor Steve Miller all welcomed and congratulated Turner in his new position as their February meeting came to a close last Tuesday.
“We look forward to Chief Turner’s administration, and along with the members of our police department look forward to him keeping the community safe,” Mayor Steve Miller said.
Miller added his thanks again to former Chief Keith Sorrells for his 10 year tenure over the department.
Turner told council members and Mayor Steve Miller as the meeting was closing that he was thankful for the trust they are placing in him to lead the department.
“I live in Rockmart, I’m invested in the community and very active,” Turner said. “We’re thankful to be here.”
Turner, who came onto the Rockmart Police Department 18 months ago as Assistant Chief, began his first shift as Police Chief at 5 p.m. on February 5.
His duties started when former Police Chief Keith Sorrells got to enjoy a retirement party put on by the city to honor his 10 years of service with the department.
Turner was pinned with appropriate insignia by his wife as his family and the law enforcement community looked on during a ceremony ahead of the start of official business on Feb. 12.
The new police chief previously served for a brief time as the Emerson Police Chief before he was hired on in 2017 with the Rockmart Police.
He previously served a 12-year stint with the Polk County Police Department, and spent 8 years in service with the United States Marine Corps.
Turner completed Chief’s School during his tenure as chief with the City of Emerson’s Police Department, where he took on the role from April 2017 until the fall when he was able to land a job closer to home than Bartow County.