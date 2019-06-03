The United States 2020 Census has officially begun, and with it employment opportunities are coming to Polk County.
Locals can earn up to $14 an hour and get to set their own schedule while also benefit their community by applying to be a census taker at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.
Employment is temporary but the group plans to begin hiring this month.
The job entails visiting the homes of those who didn’t respond to the census to conduct interviews, validating residency, and collecting economic data. The basic job requirements include being at least 18 years old, being a United States citizen, and having a valid Social Security number.
Males born after December 31, 1959 must be registered with the Selective Service System. More information on requirements can be found by visiting https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/job-details.html.
No prior experience is required, but there is paid, mandatory training for those accepted. As of May, the Census bureau still needed more than 200 people to apply.
“There’s no resume required, no experience needed, and they pay you for training,” The Census Bureau’s Johnna Albers said. “In Polk County, it’s $14 an hour for census takers. You work anywhere from 10 to 40 hours a week, you make your own schedule, you get paid every week, and you get paid 15 cents a mile for your travel as well.”
Applications naturally need some form of transportation, but those given the job would be surveying in areas near their own residency. There won’t be large commutes, and locals won’t be knocking on doors completely foreign to them.
“The whole country’s doing it, and what we’re doing is hiring locally to work in your own neighborhood,” Albers said. “So, no one feels like they’re going someplace they don’t know and trying to knock on someone’s door.”
Since it’s temporary, there are no job benefits. Census takers typically work for several weeks, but if interested, workers are eligible for government issued insurance during that period.
The 2020 Census is the 24th nationwide census and will provide information on citizens and addresses until the 2030 Census.
More information on the bureau can be found by visiting https://www.census.gov/.