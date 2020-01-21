With Georgia households soon to receive invitations to complete the 2020 census questionnaire, Polk County's Complete Count Committee is making heavy strides towards spreading awareness and making sure locals understand the importance of being counted.
The group met earlier on January 16 to discuss everything from ordering promotional materials to planning promotional activities, and Committee Chair Rhonda Heuer was able to announce census information would be available at various upcoming events.
For example, those attending any Cedartown Auditorium events, Rockmart's Welsh Festival, the March and April pre-k registrations, or the April Arts Festival will have a chance to learn more about the census and why it matters.
There's even talk of hosting locally organized block parties to help spread the word in targeted communities, though events like these are still in the discussion phase.
Heuer also showcased a large selection of promotional materials such as signage, pens, cups, table-skirts, and other items that they plan to purchase in the near future. The committee hopes that the order, totaling several-thousand dollars, will both spread awareness and help to normalize the census among those who hold negative stigma towards it.
“This group's primary purpose is to get the word out about what the census is,” Heuer said. “To let people know that it's safe, secure, and confidential.”
Having individuals such as Blaire Elrod of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce, Cedartown Commission Chair Matt Foster, Cedartown Library Manager Allison Robinson, and many others associate themselves with the census and use census promotional materials plays another major part in normalizing the census.
Each was present at the recent meetings to share ideas and brainstorm, and many attendees left with census details and packets that are sure to be used for the committee's very important goal.
For those unfamiliar, the census is a count of all people living in the United States. Those numbers collected by the census can affect programs like School Lunch, Head Start, SNAP, WIC, Medicaid/CHIP, and Affordable Housing.
To ensure a community receives all of the benefits and assistance it needs, citizens are urged to complete the questionnaire that will see dispersal later in March. The census will primarily be done online this year, so those in need of additional information can visit https://www.2020census.gov/.