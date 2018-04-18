Rockmart's Mac's Bakery is planning to celebrate their 60th anniversary in business, but they'll be waiting just one more week to do it.
The originally planned celebrations this weekend have been bumped up to April 27 and April 28 at 258 W. Elm St. They were originally planned for this Friday and Saturday, but scheduling issues cropped up this week forcing a postponement.
Mac's Bakery turned 60 on April 7 as the family-owned business continues serving signature favorites to Polk County.
Celebrations for the business include adding your photo with a past Mac's Bakery cake onto their memory wall, a prize raffle for orders above $5, t-shirt sales ($14.99 each,) door prizes and more.
Find out more about what's coming up at the Mac's Bakery Facebook page.