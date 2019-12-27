The spirit of the New Year is coming to one local church who wants to share a vision for 2020.
Rivers of Living Water in Rockmart invites the community to come take part in their New Year's Celebration on Tuesday, December 31 starting at 9 p.m.
Their "20/20 VISION: CATCH THE VISION, SHARE THE VISION" will be held at the church at 513 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart.
All are invited to come and participate in the event closing out the New Year in the spirit of the teachings of Christ. The event will wrap up at midnight with the start of the new year.
For more information on Rivers of Living Water, visit https://www.facebook.com/rolwgem/.