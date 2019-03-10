Editor’s Note — Though we had to take a hiatus from getting in archive pieces for our 150th year, we’re now settling back into regular publication of these pieces provided with the help of local historian extraordinaire Gregory Gray. Here’s the latest, published on Sept. 13, 1938, and appropriate for baseball season:
Whitlow Wyatt, Ace Pitcher, To Return Home This Week
Mother of Star Hurler Says Coming May Be Delayed By Play-Offs.
Whitlow Wyatt, Cedartown’s No. 1 baseball ace, and star hurler for the Milwaukee Brewers, will probably return to his Cedartown home this week, his mother, Mrs. J. C. Wyatt, told The Standard today. In the event that the Brewers win the Shaughnessy playoff between the first four teams in the American Association and thereby go into the “Little World Series” against the winner of the International League, Wyatt’s homecoming may be delayed until next week, his mother said.
Wyatt, top pitcher in the Association, won his 23rd victory of the season last Tuesday night against the league-leading St. Paul Saints and has been the biggest reason for Milwaukee’s maintaining its third-place berth in the Association flag chase. The big right-hander has already been sold to the Brooklyn Dodgers, of the National League, for a reported purchase price of $20,000, plus two players.
Next year will be Wyatt’s first trial in the National League circuit. Previously he has played in the American League with Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland.
Recently Milwaukee celebrated “Whitlow Wyatt Night” during which the Cedartown boy was presented a giant tractor for his Buchanan farm by the Milwaukee Junior Chamber of Commerce. Undaunted by all the fanfare, Wyatt went ahead to beat the Toledo Mudhens, 9-0, for his 20th victory of the season and his ninth shutout of the year.
Wyatt will spend the winter with his wife on his farm near Buchanan. Two months ago the Wyatt’s celebrated the birth of a daughter, Barbara Jane. “Whitlow says he is yet undecided about making her into a pitcher,” the grandmother laughingly asserted.
Have something you want us to look at? E-mail suggestions to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net today.