Another article drudged up from the archives reminds everyone of the good news that seems to come every now and again about business expansion. Just like in the past few years of industrial expansion locally in different areas, Cedartown once experienced growth with a former partner that now exists mainly in name-only in Polk County. Thanks again to Gregory Gray for his help in finding this note from a 1926 edition of the Standard on the company’s announcement.
Goodyear Rubber Co. to Build Southern Branch Here
ONE OF WORLD’S GREATEST INDUSTRIES
Secured for Cedartown by Splendid Work of Hon. Chas. Adamson
Cedartown is to have another big industry, and there could be no more welcome news than this to Cedartown people.
And again we are indebted to Hon. Chas. Adamson, whose indefatigable work for Cedartown has meant so much to us, for another new enterprise.
Following his splendid work in securing the location here of the Southern branch of the great United States Finishing Co., the announcement of his latest achievement makes Cedartown overwhelmingly his debtor.
For some months Mr. Adamson has been at work with the Goodyear Rubber Co., of Akron, O., for the establishment of a Southern branch here for their textile department.
Among the visitors here in connection with this great industry, who have been registered at the Wayside Inn from time to time, have been the Vice President, Mr. Litchfield, and Messrs. S.A. Steere and C.Slosser of Akron, Mr. Stone and Mr. Barnwell of New York.
These gentlemen represent one of the world’s greatest industries, and that Cedartown is to have its first Southern branch is a matter for real rejoicing.
In securing this plant for Cedartown, Mr. Adamson sells to the Goodyear company Mill No.2 of the Cedartown Cotton & Export Co., and the building will be enlarged at once and 20,000 spindles added. Machinery for twisting and weaving will also be added, and the Goodyears will conduct the entire process in this big plant for turning cotton into fabric for their immense tire and tube factory in Akron.
The plant will employ 500 people, and will run day and night.
Two hundred new houses will be built at once, most of them just across Big Cedar creek from the plant.
Mr. Adamson has given heavily in order to secure this great enterprise; and the United States Finishing Co., from which a part of land required is bought, set a good example to our people by giving $5,000. This left only $14,000 to raise by private subscription, and most of this is now in hand. It must all be raised this week, and if you have not “done your bit” call at once at the Commercial Bank and make your subscription with a happy smile.
The location of the Southern branch of this mammoth industry in Cedartown means great things not only to our city but to all the surrounding country.
When two industries with world-wide reputations like the United States Finishing Co., and the Goodyear Rubber Co., recognize Cedartown’s desirability as a location for their Southern branches, it means that Cedartown’s future as a manufacturing center is assured.
That we owe all this to Mr. Adamson’s foresight, enterprise and liberality is a debt that we take pleasure in acknowledging in behalf of Cedartown and this entire section.
The coming of another great industry to Cedartown starts off the year 1926 in a most satisfactory manner. It means an addition of at least 2,000 people to our population, more businesses for our merchants and professional men, more work for our mechanics, and a better market for all the country around us.
Cedartown gives a cordial welcome to the Goodyear people, and promises this great enterprise the most hearty co-operation in building up a predictable industry here.