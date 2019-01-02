Editor’s Note: This is the first of what we hope will be a yearlong look back at some of the stories from the Cedartown Standard and Rockmart Journal that have made it into the pages over the past century and a half of publication in one form or another. We thank Greg Gray for his help with this project, and encourage people who want to make a suggestion on a story to e-mail kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net.
The Cedartown Standard, Cedartown, GA September 13, 1917 - STILLS STILLED
Legal Whiskey Making Stopped Saturday Night---Throughout the United States to save grain for Food Purposes Saturday night at 11 o'clock whiskey manufacture ceased in the United States under the provisions of the food control law, and the millions of bushels of grain heretofore used in making that form of drink will be diverted to food.
Importation of whiskey was also stopped.
Experts say about 100,000,000 bushels of grain are used by the distilleries each year, of which about 40,000,000 bushels are used in whisky manufacture.
Distillers may continue manufacturing alcohol for commercial purposed, and many of them have arranged for this work, others turning their distilleries into manufacturing plants for yeast, vinegar and by-products.
Stocks of whiskey in the country undoubtedly are larger than they ever have been, because of active preparation by distillers and dealers in anticipation of the law.
Distillers have been working at utmost capacity and imports have been larger than ever.
Officials estimate the quantity of whiskey in bond in warehouses to be about 190,000,000 gallons. Stocks not in bond will bring the quantity on hand in the
country up to almost 230,000,000 gallons. The annual production of whiskey has been about 116,000,000 gallons.
The stoppage of manufacture will continue throughout the war, and a strong effort will be made by the temperance forces in Congress to see that it is never resumed again.
A follow-up: Congress did indeed try Prohibition, a failed experiment that lasted from 1920 until the mid 1930s.