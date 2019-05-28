Editor’s note: The following was shared with the Standard Journal by local historian Gregory Gray, and due to the length of the remembrances within it has been split up into three parts for publication over the coming weeks. Thanks again to Mr. Gray for his help in celebrating 150 years of history here at the Standard Journal. Those who want to suggest a topic can email kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.com. — KM
The original Baptist Church built before the Civil War. It contained galleries in which the slaves sat during the hours of worship. These galleries were reached by climbing stairs that were back of the church. Just behind the church was the graveyard in which there were many white marble tombstones. The Church was built of wood. It was destroyed by its owners who wished a larger and better structure made of brick and stone.
This place was the assembling place of many of the settlers of Cedartown and Cedar Valley and was built as an expression of their desire for a better life, of their desire to make the most and the best of themselves and their community. The brick church was built in 1891 under the pastorate of Rev. C. K. Henderson who wrote on the corner stone “Gloria in excelsis” Welcome all who enter here. Its tower contains the splendid bell whose tuneful peal rang out from the belfry of the old church destroyed to make way for a larger and better.
The new church expresses the aspiration of the human heart for a larger and better life.
The celebration of the one hundredth anniversary of the founding of this church arouses in me many memories of my boyhood when as the son of a Baptist father I attended the Sunday school in its first church more than seventy years ago and as its janitor for two years when I was eleven and twelve years old, I spent most of my saturdays and sundays in the service of the building.
Later the original building was abandoned. Nearly all the people who attended divine services in it are dead, but I recall the old Church and its then worshipers with great vividness. They still live in my mind’s eye. I can recall the voices of many of them. I am now seventy-seven years old with many children and grandchildren and even greatgrandchildren to enrich my life and attest the lapse of time since then, but my experience in that Cedartown Baptist Church, which stood atop a hill in then village of Cedartown, and which stood in front of many white tombstones, tombstones that awed me during the day and frightened me when I passed by them at night, made some impression that meant much to me then and than are precious to me now.
As it may interest some now living in Cedartown to know what one of its former boys saw and felt there seventy years ago. I have concluded to write some memories of that old Church and some reflections that have grown out of them.
With special vividness do I recall the years of 1869-1870 when in my 12th year I was the janitor or the Church , washing the kerosene lamps chimneys and ringing the bell for Sunday school and two preaching services every sunday and for Conference every fourth Saturday, all for the salary of $5.00 per month, which was pad at the end of the year, giving me the first dollar I ever earned and appearing to me to be a vast sum of money.
I took the job seriously for I was really a serious boy and was often aware of the great need of my mother and father for more money than the people paid my father for his work as a Physician.
Among my clearest memories of those years, which were soon after the Civil War were the struggles of “making a living “ for us all. I recall being often sent by my mother to buy what she needed from the store and her anxiety lest the merchant would be unwilling to sell with cash. Always, however, I was able to find some merchant in whose store my father’s credit was not exhausted and always my mother’s table had sufficient food for the family, which grew to have ten children, five sons and five daughters. I recall my mother would say to us when our fare was very plain, “Children, I wish you had a greater variety of food today, but you will feel just as good in an hour from now as if you had eaten the pies and pastries of a rich man’s table.”
I remember her working at the sewing machine making our clothes which seemed very nice. I remember those hardships with delight and I am pleased to recall that though the merchants had to wait until the end of the year for my father to pay his accounts, which he could not do until the farmers had gathered their crops, every bill ever made by my father was paid in full. He had very little money except in the fall of the year. On this account the five dollars I received each month as janitor, which now seems so small, seemed them sufficient to pay for the work I d(id.)
The above was written by James Coffee Harris, he was born in North Carolina, reared in Cedartown to which his parents moved in 1866. He taught private school in Cedartown nine years, was Superintendent of Public schools of Cedartown for three years, was principal of private schools in Marietta, Ga. Five years, was superintendent of Rome Public Schools 1592-1916, then superintendent of Ga. School for the Deaf in Cave Spring 1916.