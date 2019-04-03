Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 27, 1929 edition of the Standard Journal and was found with the help of local historian Gregory Gray, who we thank for his assistance with our efforts to celebrate 150 years of publication in Polk County. Below is the article as it appeared, including a style of multiple headlines used in previous eras of printing. Have an article to suggest? E-mail kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net today.
ADAMSON AVIATION FIELD IS READY FOR FLIER
Messrs. Adamson’s Splendid Generosity, PROVIDES CEDARTOWN AN A-1 FIELD
Pathfinding Plane for Air Tour of Georgia Will Visit Cedartown at 9 A.M. Today.
Cedartown now has one of the best aviation fields in the State of Georgia.
And to whom are we indebted for this valuable new asset? Yes, you guessed it right the very first time.
As has been true for many years as to the good things that have come to Cedartown, we can again thank Hon. Chas Adamson,our progressive city builder, for his far-seeking and patriotic liberality.
And in the present instance he follows the leadership of his son, Mr. Chas. Adamson, Jr., who is now his valued associate in business.
The junior Mr. Adamson has become an enthusiast in aviation, and recently bought a beautiful Travel Air plane and is developing into an expert flier. He naturally became very much interested at once in the big All-Georgia Air Tour which Atlanta Constitution is promoting, and which will be held in July. He promptly entered his plane for the tour, but the Messrs. Adamson quickly decided that this is not enough representation for Cedartown in their flight to the various places of importance in Georgia, and the big difficulty to overcome was the fact that Cedartown had no landing field.
What! No landing field? Well, Cedartown must have one, said the Messrs. Adamson.
Accordingly they have given the use of a 120-acre tract just west of the city limits as an aviation field, and Doug Davis, the noted air pilot, says the field at Augusta is the only one in Georgia that surpasses it. The ground is perfectly level, and planes can get “a running start” of 3,000 feet in one direction or 2,200 feet in the other.
Plans are being prepared for an up-to-date hangar to house Mr. Adamson’s plane, which now has to be kept in Atlanta.
On receipt of the offer of the Messrs. Adamson the city and county authorities and the State Highway Department wisely united in doing the small amount of work necessary to put the field in good shape quickly.
It was necessary to do this work promptly, for the Constitution’s pathfinding plane comes this morning on its flight over the state to map the tour of the big flight squadron.
Piloted by G.C. Shealy, chief instructor of the Texas Air Transport Flying School at Candler Field in Atlanta, and carrying as passenger Mr. N. S. Noble, city editor of the Constitution, tour business manager and chairman of the tour routing committee, the fast racing plane of Doug Davis will reach Cedartown at 9 o’clock this morning, coming here from Gainesville, where last night was spent.
A large number of our citizens will be on hand at the Adamson Field at 9 o’clock to welcome the visitors.
There is no question, of course, as to the name to be given the new project. There is only one name thought of-the Adamson Field.
Aviation is constantly increasing in importance, and young men evidently do well to take an interest in it. It is certainly a fine thing for Cedartown that the enthusiasm for air travel of Mr. Chas. Adamson, Jr., has opened the way for such a splendid airport for Cedartown.
Such a field will very soon be regarded as an absolute necessity by every progressive city, and through the generosity and patriotism of the Messrs. Adamson we have here an airport that few can equal.