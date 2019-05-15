Editor’s note: We’re stepping back in time again this week for our celebration of 150 years in print. This week, we turn to the pages of the Cedartown Express, a long defunct publication that printed the following article in June of 1878. Thanks again to Greg Gray for his help in tracking down these articles. Suggest a topic for coming editions by emailing kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.com.
A Trip Through North Georgia
“Amateur Farmers” writing in the Marietta Journal have this to say of their trip through this section. We do not know who they are but we do say that their heads are level. Hear them:
At Alatoona and Stylesboro, we remained for a short time, found the people there pleasant and kind. Passing through the pretty little village of Rockmart, destined perhaps in the future to become a second Sheffield, we soon arrived at our journey’s end, the residence of Mr. C. H. , our kind host, where we were entertained during our stay with regular old Virginia hospitality. The next day we visited the beautiful village of Cedar town and though strangers we were soon made to feel at home from the cordial manner in which we were received. While there we visited the extensive Iron Works of Mr. West, situated some half mile from the town. The proprietor showed us his many improvements, among which his store occupies a prominent place, having every modern convenience conceivable. We also visited his elegant mansion, built at a cost of some twenty – five or thirty thousand dollars. Mr. West has our thanks for his courteous attention to us. This gentleman is daily turning our large quantities of iron ore and hollow ware of all kinds. Would we had more men of zeal and energy to develop our mineral wealth. This little town can boast of the most beautiful spring imaginable, situated in a cool shady grove near the hotel.
We had the pleasure of meeting many charming young ladies, who bewitched us with their sprightly conversation and bright eyes. Alas! What would earth be without these ministering spirits? It was also our pleasure to visit the family of Mr. R. who received us with open hearted hospitality. Mrs. R’s whortleberry pies will long be remembered: would we could have this charming little being in our region.
Nature has been most generous in her gifts to this section, bestowing upon it a delightful climate and charming scenery.—Why should we pine for other climes, when so much of the beautiful is within our grasp. The crops promise a splendid yield with the exception of wheat which is somewhat damaged by rust, still many old farmers say, it will yield a fair average, as a large quantity has been planted this year. Strange does it appear to us that the cry should be west, when so much sleeps within our own soil, needing but a touch of energy and enterprise to awake to active life, thus giving prosperity and happiness to our people.