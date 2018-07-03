This is the week to celebrate pollinators.
Pollinators are facing increasing challenges of habitat loss, parasite and disease pressure, and the unintended consequences of pesticide misuse. Anyone – from individual home gardeners to commercial and agricultural property managers – can promote pollinator health by selecting and planting appropriate plants.
When most folks think of pollinators, honeybees, native bees and butterflies top their list. There are other pollinators such as mason bees, digger bees, leaf cutter bees and even bumble bees that help pollinate our plants to produce seed and fruit.
Here are some recommended plants that are attractive to bees and butterflies and sometimes have additional wildlife benefits.
Red Maple
This tree has colorful fall foliage and red flowers in early spring, and a good resource for bees and birds.
Bottle brush buckeye
Mound-shaped with striking white flower spires and attractive gold fall foliage. It also has seed and foliage that are poisonous to humans, so beware.
Red Buckeye
Very showy red flower dusters can be a foot long, good for attracting hummingbirds and bees. Beware, the seeds and shoots are poisonous to humans.
Service berry
Drooping clusters of white flowers and red/purple berries from the branches are beneficial to bees and birds alike.
American beauty berry
White and lavender flowers attract bees and butterflies while clusters of shiny purple (or white) berries attract birds.
Sweet shrub
Glossy, dark green fragrant leaves.
Eastern Redbud
A native to Northwest Georgia and Polk County, this tree with heart-shaped shiny leaves and showy, pink flowers is good for the common bees that are attracted to it.
Flowering quince
Early blooming and attractive to bees.
Fringe tree
Showy, pendulous clusters of white flowers are pollinated by bees, which then gives way to dark, grape-like fruit attractive to wildlife.
Dogwood
Also a native tree, it blooms with white or pink “flowers”, red berries, and often has scarlet fall foliage. A real beauty in any yard.
Lacecap hydrangea
Flat heads of fertile flowers fringed with non-fertile flowers are attractive to bees.
Oakleaf hydrangea
Whitish-green conspicuous flowers, with the potential for colorful fall foliage, this is good source of pollen and nectar for bees
Tulip tree
This long, straight trunked tree features showy flowers and star shaped leaves that turn bright gold in the fall. The Tulip tree is valuable for birds, bees, and butterflies. They serve as the larval host to the Eastern Tiger Swallow Tail.
Coral Honeysuckle
Glossy, semi-evergreen leaves with clusters of red blooms and red berries are very attractive to bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and the fruit benefits many wildlife.
Southern crabapple
Abundant white and pink flowers and non-showy fruit, heavily used by wildlife. It also may be of benefit to native bees.
American Plum
White flowers in the spring are fantastic for honey bees and bumble bees.
Black Cherry
Pendulous white flowers and yellow fall foliage, the Black Cherry attracts common bees such as miming bees, bumble bees, and mason bees.
Viburnum
These are medium to tall bushes with white flowers that are attractive to bees and butterflies.
Chaste tree
It features fragrant showy flower spires that are highly attractive to bees and butterflies.
Celebrate our pollinators by protecting them and their habitat. Find out more about how by contact the Polk County Extension office at 770-749-2142, or e-mailing uge2233@uga.edu.