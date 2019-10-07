A big anniversary is coming up for Celebrate Recovery in Rockmart and the efforts put in to change lives in Polk County.
Celebrate Recovery's "Celebrating Five Years of Changing Lives" event is coming up on Monday, Nov. 11 starting with a dinner at 6 p.m., a celebration at 7 p.m. and small share groups to follow at 8 p.m.
The event will also feature guest speaker Kris Castro, who will be providing her testimony of her "Abraham-like adventure with the Lord." She's brought her message to a lot of people, traveling 12,000 miles and more across the country and speaking to 23 different groups along the way.
The event will be held at 311 E. Elm St., Rockmart.
For more information or to get involved in helping Celebrate Recovery in their mission to save lives, contact 770-684-6080.