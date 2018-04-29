CHS Wrestling Team holds banquet at Fun Wheels

The Cedartown High School Wrestling Team took over the Fun Wheels Skating Center last week to hold their team banquet for the year and celebrate senior wrestlers for the 2018 season. (Contributed by Gail Conner)

