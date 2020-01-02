The City of Cedartown's first Commission work session promises to be a busy one for the board with several items to accomplish as 2020 begins.
Municipal Court Judge Andrew Roper will be on hand to open the session with a swearing-in ceremony for incumbent commissioners Dale Tuck and Andrew Carter, who start new four-year terms following their uncontested races to remain on the Cedartown Commission on the 2019 municipal ballot.
Once the oaths are taken to make the new terms for Tuck and Carter official, the city has some other items to undertake. They'll be hearing from the Northside Dawgbots competition robotics team, Community Relations Committee member Jennifer Hudson speaking about the annual MLK celebration planned for Jan. 20 at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, and then have a trio of money-related items to consider.
Commissioners will be reviewing a state bid for the new Goodyear Park restrooms and concession stands to go alongside new soccer fields put up in 2019. That bid is coming in well under a figure that City Manager Bill Fann was expecting, and that other options were a little over what he would like the city spend.
"The original price we got for a pre-manufactured building that they would bring in and sit down was over $200,000," he said.
He said plans were to review the building cost with commissioners during the forthcoming meeting and see what direction they would like to move forward.
Another item seeks to ensure that the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) has what they need in place on loan paperwork involving Cedartown's sewer upgrades still underway.
Fann explained that with recent heavy rain events locally as the year was closing out, it has put construction crews behind on new lift stations off Girard Avenue and Cave Spring Road.
The city is seeking to amend the loan agreement with GEFA to extend construction timetables by 90 days. Fann said he believed they would only need no more than 30 days to complete the work, but that the agency requires 3 months minimum on an extension for the deadline.
Commissioners will also get a year-opening update on Cedartown's Recreation Department programs and where they plan to go in 2020.
The work session begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 6 at city hall. For more information contact the city at 770-748-3220.